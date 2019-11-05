Eat Travel Rock’s Kelly Rizzo gets us in the holiday spirit with some new Thanksgiving cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kelly Rizzo, a native Chicagoan who now also calls Los Angeles home, is the blonde Sicilian with a rocker-chic personality behind Eat Travel Rock.

Kelly is host of "Eat Travel Rock TV," the award-winning on-demand entertainment series where she goes behind the scenes and off the cuff with master chefs, rockstars, and other creative industry heavyweights, while traveling the world. In 2019, Kelly is celebrating ETR TV's 5th year running with a milestone of 75 episodes released. In 2017, she was named “Travel Queen” by Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue Magazine for her jet-setting career.

You can also find her coast to coast as a food, travel & lifestyle expert, featured everywhere from from national talks shows on EXTRA, ABC, Bravo, & VH1 to regional broadcasts Fox Good Day Chicago and WCIU The Jam.

Follow along with her adventures in Eating, Traveling, and Rocking out on Instagram and Twitter @EatTravelRock.