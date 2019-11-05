Democratic mayors win reelection in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS — The Democratic mayors of Indianapolis and Fort Wayne cruised to easy victories, denying Republicans their hopes of capturing leadership in either of the state’s largest cities.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett declared victory over Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt in Tuesday’s local elections. Unofficial Marion County results showed Hogsett with 70 percent of the vote.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry extended his 12-year tenure leading Indiana’s second-largest city with about 60 percent support.

WSBT reports Democrat James Mueller will replace presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as South Bend’s next mayor. Mueller was a top aide Buttigieg.

WXIN reports Republican Tyler Moore won the race for Kokomo mayor in a landslide.

Republicans picked up mayoral offices in Muncie and Kokomo where Democratic mayors didn’t seek new terms, while the Democratic candidate won the Elkhart mayor’s office given up by a GOP incumbent.

Vigo County voters backed a referendum allowing construction of a new casino in Terre Haute.

