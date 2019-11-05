× Cubs Anthony Rizzo makes a million-dollar donation to DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO – One of his great passions in life outside of the baseball diamond has been to help those affected by cancer.

As a survivor himself, Anthony Rizzo had made donations to hospitals, along with a number of appearances, to show his support for children suffering from the disease and their families.

On Monday, the Cubs first baseman did so again with a major donation to a hospital in his home state.

Rizzo’s Family Foundation announced on Twitter that they’ve donated $1 million dollars to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

Big things happening. We are proud to partner with @JDCHospital to help make a difference in the lives of cancer families. pic.twitter.com/l8CveIdQUP — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) November 5, 2019

The donation comes through two endowments: The Hope 44 Endowed Fund and the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Chile Life Endowed Fund. The first will be distributed on a “case-by-case” basis to families in need of money due to the costs of the treatment. The second provides the funds for a full-time Oncology Child Life specialist.

Rizzo has made donations to Lurie Children’s Hospital twice over the past three years – giving $3.5 million in 2017 and $2 million in 2018. He also hosts a “Walk-Off for Cancer” fundraiser every year in his hometown of Parkland, Florida as well.

“Our growth is not limited to the Chicago area. Our reach is also extending further in Florida as demonstrated by the continued growth of the Walk-Off for Cancer event,” said the foundation in a statement. “The Parkland community shows up year after year to walk alongside the bravest of families and raises much needed funds for local families battling cancer.”

The foundation was started in 2012, four years after Rizzo underwent six months of treatment for limited state classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma.