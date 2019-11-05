CPS proposes dates for 5 make-up days following teachers strike

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has proposed the dates for five make-up instruction days that students missed during the teachers strike.

As part of the agreement to end the Chicago Teachers Union strike, CPS committed to making up 5 of the 11 instructional days that were missed. The dates for the proposed make-up days are:

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Thursday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 3

Wednesday, June 17

Thursday, June 18

“The make-up days must be scheduled on days on which teachers would not otherwise be paid, which severely limited the district’s options,” CPS said in a tweet.

CPS also announced a proposed amendment to the FY2020 budget to account for new investments and salary increases made as part of the contracts with CTU and SEIU Local 73, the union that represents school support staff like custodians, security officers and special education classroom assistants. For more on the amended FY20 budget proposal, please visit cps.edu/budget.

The amended school calendar and budget will be voted on by the Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 20. That’s the same meeting where tentative agreements with CTU and SEIU Local 73 will be brought to a vote.