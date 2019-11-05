Chill to tighten its grip Thursday & Friday; jet stream out of the arctic delivers an even colder punch by late Sunday into next week; Chicago set for the first daytime 20s since March; January-level chill could put records on the line in 26 states

Posted 10:45 PM, November 5, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.