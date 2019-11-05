Around Town previews the ‘Andy Warhol – From A to B and Back Again’ exhibition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warhol gained fame in the 1960s for his Pop masterpieces, widely known and reproduced works that often eclipse his equally significant late work as well as his crucial beginnings in the commercial art world. This exhibition brings together all aspects and periods of his varied and prolific career and includes paintings, sculpture, drawings, prints, videos, archival and printed material, installation, films, and media works. By showcasing the full continuum of Warhol’s work, rather than focusing on a certain period, this presentation demonstrates that the artist didn’t slow down after surviving the assassination attempt that nearly took his life in 1968 but entered into a period of intense experimentation.

The Art Institute of Chicago:

111 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60603

Now through January 26

artic.edu