“THE MEL ROBBINS SHOW” DELVES INTO THE DARK SIDE OF SOCIAL MEDIA: PLATFORMS, APPS AND THE DANGERS OF ONLINE PREDATORS FACING KIDS

NEW YORK – It’s a crisis few are talking about: the dangers of social media platforms, apps and online predators preying upon kids. Mel Robbins, host of the nationally syndicated one-hour talk show, “The Mel Robbins Show” delves into these topics on Monday, November 4 (check local listings). This is the episode every parent and grandparent MUST see and ask themselves this simple question: Are your kids protected online?

Mel talks candidly with a teenager who unknowingly connected with an online predator when she was just 15 years old, who then sent her explicit and vulgar texts; a teenager being sent suggestive texts by the father of her male friend; and another teen who reveals when she was 12 years old – she was preyed upon by a convicted pedophile and became the victim of the Federal crime: sextortion.

A former NYPD Detective joins the discussion and outlines the strategies and grooming techniques predators use and what parents need to do to protect their children. A former Director of Internet Safety and an Intelligence Analyst for the Massachusetts State Police discusses a rising concern over the fastest growing favored social app amongst tweens, and the app the FBI wants on parents’ most watched list.

Additionally, a concerned grandmother seeks Mel’s advice because she is legitimately worried about her 15-year-old granddaughter’s social media activities and so she made the choice to get involved.

Mel Robbins has spent the past decade inspiring, motivating, coaching, and elevating people around the world. Her practical, no-nonsense advice has changed the lives of millions, giving them a blueprint on how to take charge of their lives and conquer everyday challenges. Focusing on real people with real, authentic, relatable problems, this show is unlike anything else on

daytime television, providing audiences with tangible action plans, concrete takeaways and practical advice.