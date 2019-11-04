Style Files: Fashion hacks to save your cold wx wardrobe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeanette Zinno, Lifestyle Expert

Tips:

-Temporarily stop a run in your tights with hair spray, everyone uses nail polish, but this method dries faster and it won't adhere to your skin like nail polish does. The hairspray will hold the fibers in place. Spray it directly on the run about an inch away.

-Make an itchy sweater more bearable with this soak that will leave it softer and less itchy. Start off by soaking your sweater in a bowl of cold water with three tablespoons of white vinegar for 15 minutes. Take the sweater out and rub hair conditioner into your sweater and let sit for 30 minutes. Don’t use a cheap hair conditioner, since those usually contain waxes that will cause a weird buildup. Rinse your sweater out after and let it air dry flat. Pop it in the freezer overnight in a bag and the next day you're good to go.

-Remove dirt from your suede shoes by taking a piece of stale bread and rubbing it over the stains. This is so simply, just rub stale bread over your suede shoes to instantly remove dirt. It's similar to sanding them, but won't damage the shoes.

-Try folding your sweater like this on a hanger instead of hanging it and having the pointed sweater look and stretching it out. First fold your sweater in half lengthwise, then place the hanger hook in the armpit with the bottom facing the neck of the sweater on a diagonal. Fold the arm over one side of the hanger and then fold the rest of the sweater over the other side of the hanger. Bye-bye, pointy shoulders.

-No lint roller? Use a makeup sponge as a lint roller to remove sweater fuzz or shedding hairs from your faux fur coat. This is simple and if you carry a makeup sponge in your makeup case, you'll always be ready on the go. Simply roll the sponge over your shirt or dress and voila! No more sweater fuzz.