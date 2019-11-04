× Report: Cubs decide not to bring back Cole Hamels

CHICAGO — Cole Hamels’ tenure in Chicago is over, according to a report.

Hearing the Cubs aren’t offering Cole Hamels a qualifying offer so he’ll be a free agent with no draft compensation attached to him etc. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) November 4, 2019

On Monday, the Cubs reportedly declined to offer Hamels a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer.

He will entered this offseason’s free agent market without a compensatory draft pick coming back to Chicago.

Completing his only no-hitter at the Friendly Confines back in 2015 with Philadelphia, the 2008 World Series MVP was traded on July 27, 2018 to the Cubs from Texas.

Hamels was 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 2018 and posted 3.81 ERA this season.

After suffering an oblique injury in late July, Hamels was never the same. In his final nine starts of the season, he struggled with a 6.39 ERA.

Despite the injury, Hamels remained a steady piece in the Cubs’ rotation over the last year and a half. He’ll likely command a moderately-sized deal in the offseason, with teams wanting a piece of his plus-plus changeup and experience.

The Cubs also declined reliever David Phelps’ $5 option on Monday. Phelps, 33, went 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 relief appearances.

In addition to picking up Anthony Rizzo’s club option for 2020, the Cubs also selected the contract of pitcher Colin Rea from Iowa.

He was named the 2019 Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year.

Rea, 29, went 14-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 26 starts with Iowa in 2019. He’s pitched in the majors with Miami and San Diego.

Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 32 players.