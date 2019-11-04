Midday Fix: 3Arts Awardees – tap dance artist Jumaane Taylor and musician Sam Trump perform live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 3Arts Awardees - tap dance artist Jumaane Taylor and musician Sam Trump

http://www.jumaanetaylor.wixsite.com/thebeardedhoofer

http://www.SamTrumpOnline.com

Event:

http://3Arts:

3Arts, the Chicago-based nonprofit grantmaking organization, is awarding 20 Chicago artists of color, artists with disabilities, and women in the arts, at the 12th annual 3Arts Awards Celebration, taking place Monday, November 4 at the Museum of Contemporary Art – 220 E. Chicago Ave.. Tickets for the after party (7:30 p.m.), where you can meet Jumaane and Sam, are still available at: https://3arts.org/tickets/