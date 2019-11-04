× Mann vegetables, salads recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

CHICAGO – Mann Packing Company recalled a series of vegetable products in the U.S. and Canada because of possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have a “Best if Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11 to Nov. 16 and include packaged salad mixes and vegetables, among other items.

Anyone who believes they have any of these products should throw them out, the company said.

Symptoms of listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal paid and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with any of these products to date.