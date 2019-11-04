× Lunchbreak: Cinnamon Sugared Pumpkin Chip Snack Cake

Cookbook author Shauna Sever

https://www.shaunasever.com/

Event:

Midwest Made came out on October 22, 2019 and is now available wherever books are sold.

Chicago book release event taking place on Wednesday, November 6th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Spinning J, 1000 N. California Ave. in Chicago. A special Midwest Made-inspired menu will be available and books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

http://www.spinningj.com/

Recipe:

CINNAMON-SUGARED PUMPKIN CHIP SNACK CAKE

Serves 12 to 16

FOR THE CAKE:

Nonstick cooking spray for pan

1 3/4 cups/224 g unbleached all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt

1 1/2 cups/200 g canned pure pumpkin purée

1/2 cup/113 g vegetable oil

1 1/4 cups/250 g granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup/75 g cold water

1 cup/170 g bittersweet chocolate chips (60% cacao)

TOPPING:

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Prepare the cake: Position a rack to the lower third of the oven and preheat it to 350°F.

Spray an 8-inch/20 cm square light-colored metal baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and line it with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

In another large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin purée, oil, and sugar until well blended. Whisk in the eggs and the vanilla until combined, then whisk in the cold water. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet, being careful not to overmix the batter.

Spread the batter into the prepared pan, and gently knock the bottom of the pan on the countertop to even out the batter. Use a spatula to smooth the top.

Prepare the topping: Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Dampen your fingertips with water and work them into the sugar until it just begins to clump up a bit. Scatter over the batter.

Bake in the center of the oven until a toothpick inserted in a chocolate chip–free area comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing and serving. Store any leftovers wrapped tightly in plastic wrap for up to 5 days.