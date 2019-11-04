Landlord, water company dispute leaves Robbins residents without water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBBINS, Ill. — Some residents in the Village of Robbins are fed up after city water was shut off due to a dispute not in their control.

It has been several days since the village shut off water to more than a dozen apartments and homes operated by the same management group.

Residents said they’re caught between a business dispute between their landlord and the Robbins Water Department.

A couple with a 3-year-old girl paying $1,300 a month are fed up and frustrated.

“We pay too much rent money to not have water," said resident Katrina Harris. “It’s a very, very serious matter."

Village officials told us the landlord has been given opportunities to make payment arrangements. On five different occasions, he breached the payment arrangements and has been in default for over three years, the village said.

Just after the story aired, the water company said they are turning back on the water Monday night and will give the landlord 14 days to pay.