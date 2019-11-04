× Improvements on O’Hare’s ‘people mover’ delayed — again

CHICAGO — The long-delayed improvements to O’Hare International Airport’s train system are delayed again.

The airport’s popular “people mover” won’t be running in time for the busy holiday travel season.

The automated train system has been totally off-line since January, and not running most weekdays for nearly a year-and-a-half. That means 30,000 people a day are using buses to get between terminals, to long term parking and a new rental car facility.

This wasn’t the original plan. The city’s $300 million contract called for only limited service interruptions. Now, the airport train won’t be back in service until early 2020, officials said.

In June, the Chicago Tribune reported on how the project, which was supposed to be completed in December 2018, devolved into finger-pointing and contract disputes between the city and private contractor.