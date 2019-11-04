IHSA files appeal after CPS cross country athletes allowed to compete in playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The IHSA has filed an appeal asking a judge to reverse a decision that allows CPS cross country runners to compete in the playoffs.

“By this appeal, the IHSA will ask the First Judicial District to reverse order entered on November 1, 2019,” part of the appeal reads.

The appeal cites Supreme Court Rule 307(a) and 307(d) as pursuant.

After initially being excluded from the state cross-country meet in favor of CPS runners, 13 St. Viator athletes will be allowed to compete, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The IHSA announced Monday that the runners from the Arlington Heights’ private school were added to the field to compete at the state championship this Saturday in Peoria.

CPS athletes were allowed to compete Friday by Judge Neil Cohen. The judge said he was tired of adults determine whether a child gets to have a childhood. He called the IHSA policy ambiguous and vague and not good enough to prevent these kids from competing.

The appeal was filed by IHSA through its attorneys' Dykema Gossett PLLC.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.