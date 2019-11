Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may know the band from their 1989 debut with songs like "Between Something and Nothing" on Sire Records. The Four teenagers from Hershey, PA have widespread popularity and were featured in Top 10 Modern Rock/College Radio & MTV Airplay. The Ocean Blue have now returned with their signature atmospheric new wave sound, jangly guitars, and lush keyboards for their new album Kings and Queens / Knaves and Thieves. Watch them perform live in WGN studios and check them out at their website here.