× CPD Superintendent faces aldermen during budget hearing

(CHICAGO) Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is facing questions Monday morning about his $1.7 billion budget and the mayor’s plan to increase it next year.

Johnson did not address any rumors about retiring, but he did say he’s grateful for his time in Chicago.

Aldermen are asking whether the budget was decreased for community policing.

The department came under fire earlier this year for too much overtime.

Johnson says that will be tracked going forward.

CPD is on track to spend $141 million on overtime this year.

There is also $82 million earmarked for police litigation.

One alderman asked are we expecting more lawsuits, and why is that number so much higher than last year?

Johnson says it’s not and that the number was moved, from the law department’s budget, to the CPD budget to increase transparency.

Throughout the morning, the Superintendent touted a decrease in crime.

Johnson says murders were down this summer by 41 percent.

Many aldermen agree crime is down in their wards.

“To be honest, the entire city is responsible for crime,” said Johnson. “When I became a police officer in 1988, our mission was clear that people that broke the law, we arrest them. Now, unfortunately, it seems all societal ills are being dumped at the doorstep of the police department.”