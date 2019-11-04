Coldest weather of the season late week

Monday was only the second day in the past two weeks with an above normal average temperature. The remainder of the week will have temperatures below normal. Brief one day warmups will take place Wednesday and Saturday, but those temperatures will still be below normal in the 40s. Maximum temps in the 30s and minimums in the 20s are expected Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The high temperature on Monday may not reach 30, and the minimum temperature next Tuesday morning may stay in the teens, which would be the coldest temperature of the season.

Conditions are fairly quiet nationwide. A system will move through northern Illinois late tonight which could lead to some wet snow. Precipitation chances will exist early Wednesday and then again late Wednesday with snow possible Wednesday night.