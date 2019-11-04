Chris Agos, Star of “For all Mankind”, Plays Game Show “Know Your Space Show”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Chris Agos of the new AppleTV+ show, "For All Mankind" joins us in studio to talk about the new series. Chris stars as the famous astronaut Buzz Aldrin in "For All Mankind" created by Ronald D. Moore ("Battlestar Galactica", Outlander"). The show explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The new series premiered November 1st and you can stream it on AppleTV+. In addition to "For All Mankind" Chris appeared in many other notable shows such as Chicago P.D., Grey's Anatomy, Sirens and Boss. Watch him put his Sci-Fi knowledge to the test in our game show "Know Your Space Show" along side Pat as his teammate.