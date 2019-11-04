Chicago police sergeant saves woman’s life during race, then proposes to girlfriend

WATCH ABOVE: Sgt. Mike Nowacki shared his story with reporters Monday

CHICAGO — Sunday was quite a busy day for Chicago Police SWAT Sgt. Mike Nowacki.

The 19-year CPD veteran and SWAT medic ran in the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K in his full gear, and had big plans for the finish line: to propose to his girlfriend, Officer Erin Gubala, who was working the event.

Then about 150 yards from the finish line, he put his plans on hold to answer calls for help.

“I hear people screaming, ‘medic, medic,'” Nowacki said during a press conference Monday. “Training kinda kicked in and I went towards a crowd of people around a female laying on the ground.”

Nowacki said the woman was going through cardiac arrest, and had no pulse and was not breathing. He said he jumped into action, along with a firefighter from Indiana, and started doing chest compressions and radioed for EMS.

Gubala said she was waiting for Nowacki at the finish line when runners coming by started to say a runner had fallen, but it wasn’t easy for waiting emergency crews to determine where she was through the “sea of people.”

“That’s when I heard his callsign come over the radio and heard him say he was administering CPR,” she said.

After paramedics with Superior Ambulance arrived, Nowacki said they gave the woman oxygen and put her on a backboard before loading her into the ambulance. Then he finished the race.

“Before I knew it he was running at me, crossing the finish line; I didn’t even see him,” Gubala said. “Then he got on one knee and it was a whirlwind, I didn’t even know what was going on.”

Nowacki described the whole event as “serendipitous.”

“If I had run a little slower or a little faster, I would have never encountered the young lady,” he said. “And [Gubala] had to say yes after that.”

The woman was taken to Northwester Memorial Hospital, where doctors said Nowacki’s actions and the quick response by paramedics saved her life. She’s expected to recover, although the cause of her cardiac arrest is unclear.

“As a police officer we go towards the sound of gunfire, and then as a SWAT medic we also have that instinct of going towards someone who’s calling for a medic,” Nowacki said.