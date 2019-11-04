Carbon monoxide leak prompts hazmat response at South Side elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A carbon monoxide leak has been secured at Burnside Elementary Scholastic Academy on the South Side.

Fire crews were called to 650 E. 91st Place by the school's custodian just after 5 a.m. Monday for a report of high carbon monoxide levels.

Upon arrival, officials found carbon monoxide levels were at 500 parts per million, and authorities found the source to be the boiler, which has been shutdown.

The scene has been secured, and the school is being ventilating.

No injuries have been reported.

All students arriving for school were redirected to Burnside Community Baptist Church, at 639 E 91st Place, where school will be held Monday, according to Chicago Public Schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.