Below normal temps keep coming; chill eases Wednesday and again Saturday—but cold surges Thu/Friday and again late this weekend into next week to grow progressively colder; some wet late night snow or a mix due tonight-snow possible Wed night
Coldest weather of the season late week
Season’s first snowflakes are possible tonight in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs
Final days of October to turn colder and wet
Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow tonight into Thursday across a good portion of the Chicago area – Lakeshore Flood Advisory Thursday
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
Snowfall forces flight cancellations at Chicago airports
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
PHOTOS: October snow blankets parts of Chicago area
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
Is a volatile winter on the way? Tom Skilling looks at the facts
Snow – and then a cold weekend
North Chicago suburb moves trick-or-treating to Saturday due to weather