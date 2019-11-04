× 7-year-old wounded while trick-or-treating improving in hospital

CHICAGO — The young girl wounded in a shooting on Halloween night is improving, according to health officials.

The 7-year-old, identified only as “Gisele,” was trick-or-treating in the city’s Little Village neighborhood last Thursday when shots were fired.

The girl was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, a hospital spokesperson released a statement that said:

The family of the 7-year-old girl shot in Little Village on October 31st is pleased to report that her condition has been upgraded to fair. She is resting and watching her favorite TV shows. Her parents are immensely grateful and overwhelmed by the love and support they have received and continues to request their privacy while they focus on her recovery. No interviews will be granted at this time.

Prosecutors said the bullets were intended for a rival gang member, and a 15-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile and remains in custody.