Juvenile charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater to appear in court Monday

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old faces a court appearance Monday in a shooting that seriously injured a 7-year-old girl in Little Village.

The young girl identified only as “Gisele” won’t need any more surgery, the source said, but will remain in the hospital for observation.

Gisele was shot in the chest while trick-or-treating on Halloween near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue.

Prosecutors said the bullets were intended for a rival gang member, and a 15-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile.