CHICAGO – Yolmer Sanchez won his first Gold Glove Award Sunday.

The White Sox second baseman beat out DJ LeMahieu and Jose Altuve in the American League vote.

Sanchez finished the 2019 season with only nine errors in 149 games, compiling a .987 fielding percentage.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan native batted .252 with two home runs and 43 RBI.