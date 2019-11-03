Sunday Brunch: Potato Gnocchi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thomas Michaels Jr., Executive Chef of The Palm, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share one of their fall specialties, Potato Gnocchi.

This fall, The Palm will offer special dishes inspired by the autumn season; including Pumpkin Crème Brulee and Apple Cider-Glazed Atlantic Salmon Fillet.

Ingredients

10 oz potato gnocchi (frozen)

2 oz olive oil

2 Tbsp whole butter, salted

3-5 whole sage leaves

¼ tsp – kosher salt

¼ tsp cracked black pepper (mill)

3-5 fresh sage leaves - chiffonade

2 Tbsp. grated truffle pecorino

2 Tbsp shaved truffle pecorino

1 tsp chopped flat leaf pasley

Instructions

- using a teflon pan, heat the olive oil

- blanch the potato gnocchi in boiling salt water for @ 15 seconds

- drain well and add to the heated olive oil

- toss well until the outside of the gnocchi begins to brown/crispy

- once the gnocchi begins to brown on the outside, add the whole butter and whole sage leaves. Toss well.

- deglaze with chicken broth

- season with salt and pepper and chiffonade of sage. Toss well

- add grated pecorino and toss well with the brown butter, to coat the gnocchi

- add the gnocchi to a heated dish/crock

- top with additional chiffonade of sage

- top with shaved truffle pecorino

- serve while hot