Rage Against The Machine reunite, announce new shows

LOS ANGELES — Rage Against The Machine are reportedly reuniting for the first time since 2011.

The message was cryptic. Just a graphic listing some dates:

El Paso, TX: March 26, 2020

Las Cruces, NM: March 28, 2020

Phoenix, AZ: March 30, 2020

Indio, CA: April 10, 2020

Indio, CA: April 17, 2020

The band’s longtime associate Wayne Kamemoto confirmed the news to Forbes.

Formed in 1991, Rage Against The Machine exhilarated fans with politically revolutionary lyrics through the 1990s, including hits like “Killing in the Name” and “Bulls on Parade.”

Time magazine and Rolling Stone named the band’s third studio album, “The Battle of Los Angeles,” as the top album of 1999.

However, things went south in 2000. Lead singer Zack de la Rocha left the band over internal differences.

The other members of the band, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commeford, and drummer Brad Wilk, formed a new band, Audioslave, with former Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell in 2001.

Audioslave recorded three studio albums before Cornell moved into a solo music career in 2007. Cornell died in May 2017 of suicide by hanging.

Rage Against The Machine reunited in 2007 before dissolving again in 2011.