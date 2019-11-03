× Police: 13-year-old girl wounded by gunfire Sunday afternoon

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl walking on the sidewalk was wounded after shots rang out on the West Side Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the girl was walking near the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when two people exited an SUV and fired shots. The 13-year-old was struck in the stomach, and later transported in stable condition to Stroger Hospital.

According to a witness on the scene, an altercation inside a nearby store could have led to the shooting. Martin Elmire said he works for the store, and was inside when he heard two men getting into a dispute.

After leaving the store, Elmire said he had stopped to give a man a cigarette lighter when he noticed another man standing nearby with a gun pointed in his direction.

“I just turned around and dived to the ground,” Elmire said. “Somebody up there was with me because I should be dead.”

Elmire said the man who asked for the cigarette lighter ran up the street when he saw the gunman, and appeared to be the target.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.