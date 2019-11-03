Plane makes emergency landing on golf course in northwest suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A small plane running out of fuel en route to a Wheeling airport made an emergency landing on a golf course in the northwest suburbs Sunday afternoon, stopping just short of the green.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a pilot and their student were flying back to Executive Airport in Wheeling, officials said, when they realized they were running out of fuel and wouldn't make it.

So the plane made an emergency landing on the 13th hole of the Glen Club Golf Course, landing on the fairway before stopping just short of the green. While the two were reportedly shaken up, fortunately no one was hurt

Golfers on the ground were not hurt in the landing, but said they were obviously surprised to see a plane land right in front of them. Still, they didn't stop their rounds, and the club's general manager said players just skipped the 13th hole altogether.