CHICAGO - Moving up to draft Mitchell Trubisky could be one of the biggest misses in NFL history considering Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes' rise to the top of the league.

If Trubisky continues to slide, can Bears general manager Ryan Pace be trusted to replace him?

Chicago Audible co-host, editor and writer Nicholas Moreano doesn't think so. He discussed the issue with Josh Frydman on Sunday's episode of Sports Feed.