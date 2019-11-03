× Man shot early Sunday on I-57 near Harvey exit

HARVEY, Ill. — Illinois State Police detectives are investigating a reported shooting early Sunday on I-57.

Just after 1:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to southbound I-57 at 147th St. in Harvey for a reported shooting.

Responding officers ended up speaking with the victim at the hospital, a 39-year-old man.

He reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries as the result of a gunshot wound.

All southbound lanes at 147th Street were shut down for about two hours.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.