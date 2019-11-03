‘I’m back’: Popeyes’ hyped chicken sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide
Popeyes took a page out of another much-hyped return in announcing their chicken sandwich is available once again at locations across the country Sunday, mirroring Michael Jordan with a simple statement: “I’m back.”
After its debut on August 12, a craze fueled by social media buzz led to such high demand for the sandwich that the company sold out just two weeks later. The chain had expected supplies to last through the end of September.
Since then, Popeyes has been resupplying and training employees so they can keep up with demand. The company said they don’t believe they will sell out this time around.
“This is not a drill… We’re fully stocked,” Popeyes posted on social media Friday.
Popeyes is relaunching the product on Sunday, November 3, because the date is also National Sandwich Day.