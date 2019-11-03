‘I’m back’: Popeyes’ hyped chicken sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide

Popeyes took a page out of another much-hyped return in announcing their chicken sandwich is available once again at locations across the country Sunday, mirroring Michael Jordan with a simple statement: “I’m back.”

After its debut on August 12, a craze fueled by social media buzz led to such high demand for the sandwich that the company sold out just two weeks later. The chain had expected supplies to last through the end of September.

Since then, Popeyes has been resupplying and training employees so they can keep up with demand. The company said they don’t believe they will sell out this time around.

“This is not a drill… We’re fully stocked,” Popeyes posted on social media Friday.

This is not a drill… We’re fully stocked. pic.twitter.com/kMVXd9pyaV — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) November 1, 2019

According to company representatives, Popeyes spent three years painstakingly researching what consumers like and testing out different options before finally landing on the right chicken sandwich recipe, saying it’s their “biggest product launch in the last 30 years.

The sandwich includes a buttermilk-battered and breaded white meat filet topped with pickles and a choice of mayo or a spicy Cajun spread and served on a toasted brioche bun.