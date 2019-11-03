How does Lake Michigan’s high-water levels impact Chicago’s winter weather?

Posted 8:47 PM, November 3, 2019, by

Dear Tom,
How does Lake Michigan’s high-water levels impact Chicago’s winter weather?
Jordan Levin, Wauconda
Dear Jordan,
The effects should be substantial. As the winter-storm season gets underway, Lake Michigan water levels are near record highs, approaching record levels in 1986-87 and 1997. In those years, strong north and northeast winds generated by storms brought severe lakefront flooding and beach erosion, the worst in the city’s history with more than $7 million in damage. On Feb. 8, 1987, north winds gusting as high as 70 mph produced 20-foot waves that sent water surging across Lake Shore Drive, flooding shoreline high-rise buildings. Sheridan Road became a veritable river; the flowing water moving concrete highway dividers as if they were bowling pins.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.