× Driver arrested for DUI after 2 ISP squad cars struck on I-57

CHICAGO — A driver was arrested for a DUI early Sunday after two ISP squad cars were struck on I-57.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-57, police said the squad cars were parked on the shoulder conducting a traffic stop.

While on the stop, another vehicle drove off the expressway and struck both of them.

Both troopers were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the driver for a DUI.