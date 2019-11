CHICAGO – Anthony Rizzo won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the second straight season.

Rizzo now has three and is only the third first baseman in franchise history to earn the award. He joins four-time winner Mark Grace and two-time winner Derek Lee.

Rizzo’s teammate, Yu Darvish, took to Twitter to congratulate him on the award while throwing a few shots his way.

You know how many times I had to run to cover first base for him to win the gold glove?

I’m 60 feet away from first base, but him? He’s only 10 feet away. But congratulations! #cubs #everybodyin #Joking https://t.co/9NLzKUYESz — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) November 4, 2019

The Cubs also reportedly picked up Rizzo’s $16.5 million dollar option for 2020, although the team has not formally confirmed it.