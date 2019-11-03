Cubs exercise Rizzo’s $16.5M option, decline Morrow, Barnett

Posted 9:46 PM, November 3, 2019, by

Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs laughs before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the MLB Little League Classic at Bowman Field on August 18, 2019 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman.

Rizzo, who won his third Gold Glove on Sunday, agreed in 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two club options. He would have received a $2 million buyout if the option had been declined.

Chicago’s option for 2021 also is for $16.5 million with a $2 million buyout. If that is exercised, the deal would be worth $72 million over nine seasons.

Morrow’s option was for $12 million, and he will receive a $3 million buyout. Barnett and Graveman both had options for $3 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.