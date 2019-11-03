× Source: Condition of girl shot while trick-or-treating improves, 15-year-old charged

CHICAGO — The condition of a 7-year-old girl shot while trick-or-treating Thursday has been upgraded from critical to serious, a source told WGN Sunday, as a teenage boy charged in the shooting remains in custody.

The girl identified only as “Gisele” won’t need any more surgery, the source said, but will remain in the hospital for observation.

Gunfire erupted on the evening of Halloween near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue in Little Village. Prosecutors say the bullets were intended for a rival gang member, and a 15-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

The teen suspect appeared in Cook County juvenile court Saturday, and a judge ordered he remain in custody until a court hearing Monday.