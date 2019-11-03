× Bears can’t complete comeback, lose to Eagles 22-14

PHILADELPHIA — The Bears could not complete a second half comeback, falling to the Eagles 22-14 Sunday afternoon.

After losing three in a row coming into the contest, the Bears’ offense got off to a historically bad start.

Consecutive three-and-outs lead to the defense being on the field for most of the first quarter. A pair of Jake Elliot field goals made it 6-0 by the 13:25 mark in the second quarter.

Another Bears’ three-and-out led to a Zach Ertz’ TD reception with 6:41 left in the half. Cornerback Kyle Fuller wanted a personal foul called on Ertz for hands to the face, but didn’t get it.

The half ended with the Bears committing eight penalties for 56 yards. The offense generated only nine yards on 20 plays. It was the worst first half of offense by an NFL team in 40 years, according to ESPN Stats.

Things got better in the second half, but Chicago couldn’t finish the job.

After getting traded by the Bears in the offseason for a fifth round pick, Jordan Howard made the most of his revenge opportunity.

He scampered up the middle to make it 19-0 with 10:32 left in the third. Howard finished with 82 yards on 19 carries.

The offense finally found some life on a 53-yard rollout pass from Trubisky to Gabriel. David Montgomery punched it in to make it 19-7 with 6:29 left in the third.

The comeback was officially on after Chicago put together a 8 play, 58 yard drive that ended in David Montgomery’s second touchdown of the day with 12:43 left in the fourth quarter.

As the offense got the Bears back into the game, the defense held on until the final Eagles’ drive. Jake Elliott’s third field goal of the day made it 22-14 with 26 seconds left.

Mitch and company never got a final shot after Adam Shaheen fumbled the kickoff.

Trubisky finished the game 10-21 for 125 yards.

The Bears have lost four in a row and are now 3-5.