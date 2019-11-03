Actor David Dastmalchian talks new comic, love of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Actor David Dastmalchian has worked on his fair share of super hero movies based on comic books, but now he’s following his dream of writing one.

“Count Crowley” is about an aspiring reporter becoming furious when she’s demoted to hosting the nightly creature feature at her small town TV station.

Dastmalchian stopped by WGN to discuss the comic, his love of Chicago and how getting sober changed his life.

He’s signing autographs at Crackers Comics of Lakeview, located at 3162 N. Broadway, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can also catch him at the downtown location, at 77 E. Madison, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.