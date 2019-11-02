× St. Charles police looking for man accused of pointing gun at Walmart patron

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Police in St. Charles are looking for a man accused of pointing a gun at a Walmart customer on Halloween.

On Thursday just after 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Walmart, located at 150 Smith Rd., on the report of an armed subject.

Police said a woman was approached by a man outside of the entrance of the store. He allegedly displayed a handgun and then drove away from a handicapped parking spot.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’10”, with a medium build and around 50-60 years old.

Police said he was wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt with the word “university” on it, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

His car is described as a silver, 4-door passenger car with a sunroof.

Anyone with information please contact police at 630-377-4435.