‘Sleep Out Saturday’ being held to help fight homelessness

CHICAGO — As the cold weather approaches, some may overlook the struggles of some of the Chicago area's most vulnerable citizens.

Amy Van Polen and Megan Deangelis from Bridge Communities are fighting to bring attention to homelessness. They two stopped by WGN Weekend Morning News to share details about Sleep Out Saturday.

On Nov. 2, hundreds of middle school and high schoolers will sleep outside all night to raise money for and awareness of family homelessness.

For more information visit sleepoutsaturday.org.