CHICAGO — Ready or not, the holiday season was kicked off Saturday with a Chicago staple.

Macy’s “Great Tree ”was lit up to celebrate the start of the holidays inside the Walnut Room.

The tree stands 45 feet tall, has more than 6,600 lights and over 2,000 ornaments.

Electric violinist Brian King Joseph from America’s Got Talent” entertained the crowd as they waited for the festivities.

All of the decorations will be on display until Jan. 5.