Police: Self-described ‘thrill-seeker’ arrested for driving 142 mph in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — A 35-year-old Portage man was arrested early Saturday after police said he was clocked at 142 mph on I- 80/94.

At around 3 a.m., a ISP trooper observed a white 2011 Audi traveling at an extremely high rate of speed eastbound on I-80/94.

Police said the driver, later identified as Lance Muckey, 35, of Portage, was driving at 142 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, Muckey was allegedly drunk and told the officer he was a “thrill-seeker.” Police said Muckey’s BAC level was .16.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated/endangering, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

