Green City Market moves into Nature Museum until April

CHICAGO — The Green City Market is moving inside to help Chicagoans eat healthier this winter.

The year-round market keeps its veggies and vendors cozy during the cold months at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

"They are very fresh and they contain much much more nutrients than the vegetables we get from the market and the grocery store,” a shopper said.

You can ever put your groceries to good by learning a new recipe at a cooking demo every Saturday.

The market, featuring over 40 vendors and farms, runs through April at the Nature Museum.