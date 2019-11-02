Giordano’s to start serving plant-based ‘Impossible Pizza’

CHICAGO — Chicago’s famous stuffed pizza is joining the meat-free bandwagon.

Giordano’s Pizza announced Saturday on Facebook and Twitter that an “Impossible Pizza” is in the works.

It is unclear if the Impossible Pizza will be entirely vegan — because of the cheese — or if the company is simply adding a plant-based topping.

Giordano’s did not say when the Impossible Pizza will be released, but in responses to customers on their Facebook post, the pizza place said it would be ready “soon.”

Plant-based meat alternatives have risen in popularity in the past years. Burger King and Taco Bell are just two of the restaurants that have added vegan options to their menus.