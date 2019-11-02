× Dear Tom, How often do we have measurable snow in April and October of the same year?

Shawn R. Van Kampen, DeKalb

Dear Shawn,

We sent Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski to the record books and he found that dating back 135 years to 1885, the Chicago area has officially recorded April and October measurable snow in 12 years (9%), most recently this year with 7.9 inches in April and 4.6 inches in October. The 12.5-inch total snowfall for April and October 2019 provide the greatest total for the two-month tandem of any of the dozen years, far outpacing runner-up 1967’s 7.5-inch total with 3.1 inches in April and 4.4 inches in October. The city’s snowiest April was in 1938 with 13.6 inches, but October only received a trace. The snowiest October was 1989 with 6.3 inches, but April’s 0.6 inches of snow brought the two-month total to just 6.9 inches.