Daylight saving time and colder, shorter November days
-
Meteorological summer stats — shorter, colder days ahead
-
Saturday is coldest morning since May 4
-
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
-
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
Colder weather moves in for the weekend
-
Chilly beginning to November to continue