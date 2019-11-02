Cubs exercise option on Jose Quintana, decline Derek Holland

CHICAGO – Jose Quintana is coming back to the North Side for another year.

The Cubs exercised his $10.5 million club option Saturday. Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA in 32 appearances last year. The southpaw reached 30 starts for the seventh straight season and matched his career high in wins. Quintana, who turns 31 in January, has gone 33-23 with 4.23 ERA in 77 starts with Cubs since he was acquired from the White Sox in July of 2017.

Derek Holland’s contract option was not picked up by the Cubs. Holland recorded a 3.29 ERA in 19 relief appearances for the Cubs.