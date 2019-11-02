CPS athletes compete Saturday after end of strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At Lake Park High School Saturday, cross country runners finally made it to the finish line after the CPS strike.

An emergency hearing was held Friday evening in an attempt to get the runners back on the course. The IHSA originally rejected the runners' appeal Friday morning, but a judge approved it later in the day.

They were ineligible to run in the regionals last weekend because of the strike.

“I didn’t feel as well prepared as I wanted to, but it was still really nice to be out here with everybody,” said Lincoln Park runner Lillianna Konrad.

Mather High School on the city's Northwest side qualified as a team for the state meet Nov. 9 in Peoria.

On the gridiron, Mayor Lightfoot was in the stands to watch Simeon dominate Lakes High School 34-3 in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Still, CPS athletes want to make sure a strike won't impact events like this again.

"There needs to be a stern look at the rules to make sure that they’re protecting the kids because that’s what IHSA is about. It’s about letting the kids run, it’s about letting us play and all of that," said Taft High School's Shannon Tierney. "I think we need to keep that goal in mind because this almost didn’t happen and that was extremely devastating."

The CPS girls' swimming and diving city championship also began this weekend. Boys soccer, as well as girls volleyball and tennis weren't so lucky.

Those seasons ended during the strike.