4 people, including 2 officers, injured after Lawndale crash

CHICAGO — Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured after a crash in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Cicero Avenue near the Eisenhower Expressway.

Officials said a car crossed into a squad car’s lane. The 29-year-old female driver was taken into custody for a DUI investigation.

A 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy that were in the car with her were taken to Stroger Hospital with cuts and bruises.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was provided.